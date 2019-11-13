Pennar Industries posts net profit of Rs 23.5 crore in Q2, up 85 pc

Flight Jargon
Pennar Industries Limited (PIL) has posted a net profit of Rs 23.5 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, up 85.62 per cent over Rs 12.7 crore it logged for the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
PIL posted a consolidated net revenue of Rs 579.95 crore for Q2 FY2020, up 11.92 per cent over Rs 518.17 of second quarter of last fiscal. It posted a profit of Rs 40.02 crore for the first half, up 47.95 per cent over Rs 27.05 crore it logged previous year sin H1.
PIL order book for pre-engineered building systems segment sttod at Rs 452 crore, water treatment and chemicals segment (Rs 101 crore) and for railways division (Rs 220 crore) as on September 30, 2019.
K M Sunil, Vice President, PIL, said, “Despite the challenging economic environment, Pennar Industries has posted satisfactory performance for the second quarter. Our second quarter and six month revenue are up by 12% and 14% respectively. This was possible as we have continued to receive new orders as well as repeat orders from our existing customers who stand by Pennar’s engineering capabilities and product quality.”
