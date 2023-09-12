Kochi-based Pepco, which has been producing tissue paper products for star hotels and corporate houses since 2012, has launched a new under the brandKenin.

P Rajeev, Kerala industries minister, launched the new brand and received the first batch from Saibu Jacob, Managing Director, Pepco. The products include facial tissues, kitchen tissues, kitchen rolls, toilet paper, table napkins, industrial rolls, dispenser tissues and perfume tissues.

Jacob said the company’s manufacturing facility at Thiruvankulam can produce 35 tonnes of tissue paper products a month. “We use only virgin-grade paper made of wood pulp, which has 100 per cent absorption, making it ideal for kitchen use. Also, virgin-grade paper does not have dust and is thus free of allergies,” he said. The new products are available through supermarkets and other major retails stores across Kerala.