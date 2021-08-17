Pepperfry launches first small format store in Hyderabad

Pepperfry, a furniture and home products marketplace, has introduced its first small format Studio in Hyderabad.

This experiential centre is a part of Pepperfry’s Accelerator Programme which aims to establish over 200 Studios in the next one year. It also marks the 75th Studio launch in India and the 3rd Pepperfry Studio in Hyderabad.

The 525 sq ft Studio was launched in partnership with Home Peddlers in Miyapur. It offers customers a first-hand experience of a curated range of furniture and décor from the differentiated portfolio of more than one lakh products available on Pepperfry’s website.

Amruta Gupta, Business Head, Pepperfry in a statement said, “Through this aggressive offline expansion, we also wish to add more partners in our journey by providing a great opportunity to budding entrepreneurs to build a profitable business.”

It said South India houses 27 Studios.