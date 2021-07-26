Pepsi remembers Kargil martyrs with “Yeh Dil Maange More” special-edition cans

Snacks and beverage major PepsiCo India is set to launch limited-edition cans as a tribute to India’s bravehearts to mark the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The company said that the limited-edition cans of Pepsi will feature the iconic “Yeh Dil Maange More” slogan immortalised by Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra.

“The valiant soldier had chosen this slogan to signify his mission’s success and with this latest tribute, Pepsi commemorates Captain Batra and his team who eternalised the brand tagline and cemented it in Indian history,” a statement added.

Available on select platforms

The limited-edition cans are being launched “in rich hues of blue and gold” and will also feature a QR code, through which consumers will be able to view a tribute narrated by late Captain Batra’s identical twin brother Vishal Batra. These cans will be available in select e-commerce platforms in August.

“‘Yeh Dil Maange More’, a phrase that has always been synonymous with Pepsi, took on a new meaning when Captain Batra adopted the line as his rallying cry. We are proud to honor the valor and selflessness of Captain Batra and many other soldiers like him through the new limited-edition cans and a special heartfelt video,” PepsiCo India said in a statement.