Ahead of the key summer season, PepsiCo India has roped in actor Ranveer Singh to endorse its leading soft drink brand Pepsi. The snacks and beverage maker is also launching a campaign with a new tagline “ Rise Up Baby“ to reflect the new brand positioning.

“ For over two decades, Pepsi has constantly reinvented itself to strengthen its position in the hearts and minds of the young generation. It is a brand which has always resonated with the voice of today’s generation which is essentially authentic and bold. India is on the rise and so we believe “Rise Up Baby” is a perfect amalgamation of what’s happening around us from a consumer perspective and what the product embodies,” said Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India.

Brand positioning

India is among the fastest growing markets in the AMESA (Africa, Middle East, South Asia) region. The global beverage brand Pepsi is in its 125th year. In India, Pepsi had last refreshed its tagline to “ Har Ghoont Mein Swag“ in 2019.

“ The new campaign aims to celebrate the voices of youngsters and encourage them to rise above external validation and follow their heart. It aims to empower and celebrate today’s generation, “ she added.

The company will leverage on the brand’s various media assets to roll out the campaign. “ For starters, the dealer boards and store boards will display the new messaging,. In due course of time, the packaging will also reflect the new brand positioning. We will have an omni-channel approach for the roll out of the campaign including digital media,” Rathor added.

Talking about roping in Singh as the new brand ambassador, she said, “ His personality and irrepressible spirit stands for the brand ethos-be it being effortless, audacious or having the gumption to be your true self.”

In January, Pepsi had announced that it has roped in Kannada actor Yash as its brand ambassador.

With predictions of a long summer season, the company hopes to recruit new consumer cohorts with the new brand positioning while strengthening the brand’s distribution further. Asked about the brand’s plans for the upcoming season of IPL, Rathor said that the brand is in conversations for the same with various stakeholders.