PepsiCo India commissions ₹814-crore foods plant in UP

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
PepsiCo India on Wednesday commissioned its largest manufacturing facility for foods in the country. This, at ₹814 crore, is also the American snacks and beverage major’s single largest investment in India.
The plant spread over 29 acres in Kosi Kalan, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh was inaugurated by State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a virtual event.
Eugene Willemsen, CEO, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia, PepsiCo, said, “We see India as a long-term strategic market and an engine of growth for PepsiCo in Africa, Middle East, and South Asia region. No partnership with India can be complete without collaborating with Uttar Pradesh, home to one-sixth of its citizens. We are now scaling up this partnership by launching our greenfield foods plant in Mathura.”
He added that the plant will implement global practices in terms of technology, sustainability and diversity, and will strengthen the company’s agri-linkages.
Ahmed ElSheikh, President, PepsiCo India, said, “The launch of our new foods plant is in line with the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Commissioning of the foods plant marks PepsiCo’s single largest investment of ₹814 crore in the country and will help scale up our production significantly in the country.”
He added that the manufacturing plant was constructed in less than two years.
The company said that the plant will create over 1,500 direct and indirect jobs and hopes to have at least 30 per cent women employees.
It intends to source 1,50,000 tonnes of potatoes annually from the State and plans to strengthen linkages with over 5,000 local farmers.
He added that the plant features next-generation technologies, including a cold storage warehouse, for an improved supply chain.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...