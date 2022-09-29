PepsiCo India has decided to foray into the ready-to-eat cereals segment with the launch of Quaker Oats Muesli. This comes at a time when the overall breakfast cereals category and the muesli segment has been witnessing growth in terms of volumes.

According to industry estimates, the breakfast cereals category has been growing at 6-8 per cent CAGR.

Sonam Bikram Vij, Associate Director and Category Head-Quaker, PepsiCo India, said, “This launch marks our foray in the ready-to-eat breakfast cereals segment. In the post-pandemic world, consumers are opting for healthier choices. In addition, they are also seeking convenience. With in-home consumption and convenience being the key consumer trends on the rise, we felt this was the right time to launch Quaker Oats Muesli.“

Upward trend

According to industry estimates, the muesli segment is growing at 16-18 per cent year-on-year. The size of the segment is pegged at about ₹275 crore accounting for 15 per cent of the breakfast cereals segment. “The ready-to-eat cereal market has been witnessing an upward growth trend in India, with demand for muesli constantly increasing,” she added.

The company has launched Quaker Oats Muesli in two variants. While the Fruit & Nut variant is priced at ₹440 for 700 g, Berries & Seeds variant is available at ₹460 for 700 g. Vij said the company will focus on an “omni-channel strategy”.

“We will progressively ramp up distribution across retail stores in key markets. It is already available across e-commerce platforms,” she said.

The launch will be followed by a robust TVC campaign and surround plan, the company added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit