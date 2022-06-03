PepsiCo to invest ₹186 crore more in UP snacks plant

Snacks and beverage maker PepsiCo on Friday said it plans to make additional investment of ₹186 crore for the expansion of its food manufacturing plant in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. This will take its overall investment in the facility to ₹1,022 crore.

The announcement was made at the investor summit organised in Lucknow.

In a statement, Ahmed ElSheikh, President, PepsiCo India, said,“ The progressive ecosystem and industrial climate in Uttar Pradesh has yielded some fantastic opportunities for PepsiCo India. The facility is fuelling the economic ecosystem and creating job opportunities in UP. Given the tremendous response, we are happy to further raise our investment by ₹186 crore in the State.”

Sourcing potatoes

Commissioned in September 2021, the company said its food manufacturing plant in Kosi Kalan, Mathura intends to annually source around 1,50,000 tonnes of potatoes for its potato chips brand, Lay’s. Additionally, a strong backward integration programme involving over 5,000 local potato farmers is also being developed, it added.

“The plant envisions creating over 1,500 direct and indirect job opportunities and is championing diversity with a target of at least 30 per cent women employees,” it added.

The company added that it is also running community support programmes in the State such as plastic waste management initiative to create awareness about post-consumer plastic waste and induct waste workforce in the city into an inclusive model of waste management.