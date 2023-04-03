French spirits major Pernod Ricard, known for its brands Blenders Pride and Absolut Vodka, plans to expand its premium portfolio in India by launching products from its whiskey and wine categories as it bets on premiumisation for growth, according to Simon De Beauregard, Chief Transformation Officer.

“We have a tailored and wide premium portfolio that caters to the needs of consumers in India. The scale and expansion of the category is huge in India as more consumers are seeking out for high-quality offerings,” Beauregard told businessline.

Upping presence

The company plans to launch Australian wine St Hugo from its wine portfolio in Maharashtra and Haryana markets — primarily in key cities of the States — next year. It further aims to have presence in the top 20 cities. The company is also looking to launch premium brands from its global whsikey portfolio soon, according to Beauregard.

As Pernod Ricard plans to expand its premium portfolio, it recently introduced Jacob’s Creek Double Barrel wine in prominent metro cities and plans to expand to more markets in the near term. It has also launched a non-alcoholic wine, Jacob’s Creek Unvined, in metro cities and across various e-commerce platforms.

On plans for ready-to-drink and pre-mix category, Beauregard said it is a very nascent market currently and the company is actively looking at developments. However, Pernod Ricard has offerings like ginger-ale in international markets.

Pernod Ricard’s premium product portfolio in India has Jameson, Glenlivit, Chivas, Ballentines and Royal Salute in the whiskey category; Campo Viejo, Jacobs Creek in the wines category; Moneky 47, Beefeater and Malfy in gin category and Havana Club 7 in the rum category.

‘Customer-centric’

“One of mantras is to be customer-centric. Regardless of price point segment and category, we will continue to meet the demands of consumers and respond to the interests of our customer base,” said Beauregard.

On its manufacturing footprint, the company in India operates through its two distilleries in Nashik (Maharashtra) and Behror (Rajasthan) apart from 29 bottling sites. The company manufactures its brands Royal Stag, Blenders Pride, and Imperial Blue in India. Other products like Absolut Vodka and Chivas Regal from its global portfolio are imported to the Indian market.