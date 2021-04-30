Persistent Systems Q4 net up 64% at ₹138 crore

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Persistent Systems has posted a 64.35 per cent rise in consolidated net profit of ₹137.76 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared with ₹83.82 crore recorded during the same period of the previous fiscal.
The mid-tier IT company’s consolidated revenue rose 20.69 per cent to ₹1,113.36 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹926.37 crore recorded in the fourth quarter of last year. The 12-month period ended March 31, the company posted a 32.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit of 450.69 crore, while its revenues rose 17.4 per cent to ₹4,187.89 crore.
“We have been recording consistent growth from the fourth quarter of the previous year to the first quarter of this year. Because of the accelerated pace of digital adoption amid the pandemic, we saw more customers adopting and converting more number of processes into digital,” Sunil Sapre, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Persistent Systems, said.
The company, which had been signing deals of about $3-5 million in annual revenues during the past 3-4 quarters, expects this trend to continue in FY22.
The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per share. This, with an interim dividend of ₹14 per share announced in January, takes the total dividend to ₹20 a share.
Persistent Systems added 1,650 personnel in the third quarter and 1,250 in the fourth quarter, taking its total employee strength to 13,680 as of March 31.
Also read:
The firm’s attrition also recorded an increase during the year, as there was a rise in demand for talent, which is expected to trend “upwards” in the next few quarters.
“We see some pressure on attrition, while appraisals and salary hikes are in progress. As we are growing, we would be adding about 800-1,000 freshers, while that of laterals would depend on the demand flow,” he added.
On the acquisition front, Sapre said, there is nothing on the immediate horizon, even though the firm is open if it comes across a “good company”.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Theatre artists on why they decided to go solo
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...