PESB appoints Vartika Shukla as next CMD of Engineers India

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has cleared the selection of Vartika Shukla as the next chairperson and managing director of navratna public sector enterprise-- Engineers India Ltd (EIL).

In April, the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) picked Vartika Shukla to helm Engineers India.

The PESB selection was signed off by the ACC, according to an information note issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on Tuesday.

Engineers India is a top global engineering consultancy and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, focused on the oil and gas and petrochemical industries.

The company has also diversified into sectors such as infrastructure, water and waste management, solar and nuclear power and fertilizers to leverage its strong technical competencies and track record.

Vartika has over 32 years of extensive consulting experience comprising design, engineering and implementation of complexes in refining, gas processing, petrochemicals, and fertilisers, according to the company website.

She has led the successful completion of many prestigious projects for clients in oil and gas and petrochemical industry, both in India and overseas.

Vartika is overseeing several new initiatives in the areas of biofuels, digitalisation, energy efficiency, Make in India and start-up initiative at EIL. She is also credited with forging several collaborative partnerships for expanding the technology portfolio of EIL.