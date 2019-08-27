PESB picks IAS officer Pramod Agrawal to head Coal India

Pramod Agrawal, a 1991 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) has been picked by the government head-hunter, the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), as the new Chairman and Managing Director of Coal India Ltd.

Agrawal, currently Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Housing Department of Madhya Pradesh, is a post-graduate (M Tech) in Engineering.

The PESB recommendation will have to be ratified by the Central government.

Agrawal will succeed Anil Kumar Jha who is due to super-annuate on January 31 next year.

The Kolkata-based Maharatna PSU is the largest coal-producing company in the world.

It is a holding company for seven wholly-owned coal producing subsidiaries and one mine planning and consultancy company spread over 8 States.