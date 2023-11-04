The 14th Biennial International Conference and Expo of the Society of Petroleum Geophysicists began in Kochi to discuss the future of the energy industry and address the complex challenges of balancing Energy Affordability, Energy Reliability, and Environmental Sustainability, often referred to as the ‘Energy Trilemma’.

Sushma Rawat, Director Exploration at ONGC and patron of SPG-India, inaugurated the conference.

Addressing the innovations and impact issues in the energy industry, she emphasized the critical role of geosciences as a vital fulcrum in achieving the nation’s energy security goals and navigating domestic and global challenges.

Commenting on the recent strides in exploration, Rawat highlighted the government’s initiatives in accelerating seismic data acquisition from 2017, especially of the un-apprised areas of the country.

‘Under the National Seismic Program, 46,000-line km of seismic data was acquired especially in the category lll and category ll basins,’ she said.

She emphasised the government’s ambitious plans to expand active acreage for exploration by 2025, by including the previously restricted offshore regions.

Speaking on the use of advanced production technologies, she said the oil and gas industry has recognised deep water exploration, the early project monetization, and the deployment of advanced techniques, including improved oil recovery (IOR) and enhanced oil recovery (EOR) methods as central elements of their strategic approach designed to maximize exploration success and optimise production. She also underscored the commitment to sustainable practices in driving exploration success.

“As we drill deeper and explore new places, our focus on technology innovation and sustainable practices will remain at the forefront of our efforts, “ she said.

Showcasing the nation’s dedication to environmental responsibility and decarbonization efforts, Rawat also detailed the recent advancements in geophysics which would play a crucial role in defining and delineating reservoirs for storing or burying the carbon captured at emission sources.

V P Joy, Former Chief Secretary, Kerala highlighted the critical aspects of energy sustainability, security, and equity and India’s remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to addressing the global energy challenges.

‘In the Energy Trilemma Index, India has achieved a significant milestone in a short span of time reaching 63rd position from being above a hundred. We have also set an ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality or emission neutrality by the year 2070.,’ he said.

In the National Energy Trilemma Index, Kerala stands out as the leading state in India. Additionally, Kerala has consistently ranked first in the UN Sustainable Development Index among Indian states for the past four years, showcasing the state’s commitment to sustainable energy practices.