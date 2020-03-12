Companies

PFC pays Rs 1,404 cr interim dividend to govt

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 12, 2020 Published on March 12, 2020

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday paid an interim dividend of Rs 1,404.37 crore to the Government of India for 2019-20.

“Rajeev Sharma, CMD, PFC presented bank advice of an interim dividend of Rs 1,404.37 crore to R K Singh, Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister on March 12, 2020,” a PFC statement said.

Published on March 12, 2020
dividend announcement
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
As lending to solar rooftop moves at snail’s pace, SBI plans to scale up awareness camps