Companies

Pfizer offers ‘not-for-profit’ price on vaccine

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on April 22, 2021

Even as Covid-19 vaccine prices generate much discussion in the country, American drugmaker Pfizer has said it has offered a “not-for-profit price” for its Covid-19 vaccine for the government immunisation programme.

During the pandemic situation worldwide, Pfizer has maintained that its priority would be to exclusively support governments through supply of its vaccine only for their immunisation programmes, a company spokesperson said. “This will be our approach in India as well.”

“For India, Pfizer has offered a not-for-profit price for its vaccine. We continue to be in discussions with the government and remain committed to make our vaccine available for deployment in India’s immunisation programme,” the company said.

Published on April 22, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
Pfizer Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.