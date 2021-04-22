Pfizer offers ‘not-for-profit’ price on vaccine

Even as Covid-19 vaccine prices generate much discussion in the country, American drugmaker Pfizer has said it has offered a “not-for-profit price” for its Covid-19 vaccine for the government immunisation programme.

During the pandemic situation worldwide, Pfizer has maintained that its priority would be to exclusively support governments through supply of its vaccine only for their immunisation programmes, a company spokesperson said. “This will be our approach in India as well.”

“For India, Pfizer has offered a not-for-profit price for its vaccine. We continue to be in discussions with the government and remain committed to make our vaccine available for deployment in India’s immunisation programme,” the company said.