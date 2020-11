Drug firm Pfizer Ltd on Monday reported a 14.83 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 131.37 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 154.25 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 607.56 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 611.81 crore a year ago, it added.

Shares of Pfizer Ltd closed at Rs 4,960 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.50 per cent from the previous close.