Pfizer, BioNTech start combined trials of Covid-19 vaccine candidate in Japan

Reuters Tokyo | Updated on October 20, 2020 Published on October 20, 2020

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE announced on Tuesday the start in Japan of combined Phase I and Phase II clinical trials of their mRNA vaccine candidate against the coronavirus.

The study will recruit 160 people aged 20 to 85, the companies said in a statement. They had earlier agreed to supply Japan with 120 million doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccine in the first half of 2021.

