Pfizer India and Yashoda Hospitals have jointly set up a new dedicated Centre of Excellence (CoE) for adult vaccination in Yashoda Hospitals Hitec City.

With a vision of enhancing patient care, the CoE, which was inaugurated on Wednesday, was designed to ensure holistic coverage of adult vaccination across the community.

It will offer immunization against a range of vaccine-preventable diseases that are increasingly affecting the population, including Pneumococcal disease, Influenza, Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), and Hepatitis A and B, among others.

“Setting up our new Centre of Excellence serves as an important step in demonstrating our commitment to delivering quality care for our patients. Through this collaborative endeavour with Pfizer, we remain focused on scaling up the adoption of adult vaccination, while offering the community effective solutions to avoid vaccine-preventable diseases,’‘ Pavan Gorukanti, Director, Yashoda Hospitals said in a release.

Santosh Taur, Director Medical Affairs, Pfizer Vaccines said: “The establishment of this Centre of Excellence serves as a key milestone in our journey to support the nation’s healthcare system and equip both healthcare practitioners and patients with important information to guide healthcare decisions like immunization.”

In India, roughly 95 per cent of deaths due to vaccine-preventable diseases occur in adults. While adult vaccination is an effective, science-backed solution to improve people’s quality of life, its adoption in the country remains low, the release added.