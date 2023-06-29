Mumbai, June 29Procter & Gamble India will invest ₹2,000 crore to set up a modern personal healthcare manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

The manufacturing plant will produce products that are part of P&G’s global healthcare product portfolio, especially digestives.

“This facility will be operational over the next few years and is set to become an export hub for P&G globally. With this investment, P&G India will help create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs, thereby, offering a significant boost to the local economy,” said a press release.

“The investment reflects P&G’s continued focus on partneringin India’s growth journey, and its commitment to continuously evolve and transform its supply chain to best meet the needs of its consumers, customers, and community,” it added.

Over the last decade, P&G has invested over ₹8,200 crore/ $1 billion through its operations in the country