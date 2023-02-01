Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care reported a 2.3 per cent drop in consolidated net profit for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022.

The company reported ₹207 crore net profit during the December quarter against ₹212 crore during the same quarter last year.

A 34.4 per cent increase is seen in profit at ₹154 crore reported in September quarter.

The company’s revenue from operations increased by 4.12 per cent to ₹1,137 crore against ₹1,092 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Announces ₹80 dividend

The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of ₹80 on every equity share with face value of ₹10. The record date for the dividend will be February 8, 2023.

“Despite external headwinds and macro-economic environment, we delivered a resilient performance as this quarter recorded sequential progress across topline and bottomline, enabled by the strength of our brands and execution excellence. This has been possible behind our integrated growth strategies of a focused product portfolio, superiority, productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organisation. We believe that these are the right strategies for us to navigate the near-term challenges and drive balanced growth,” said LV Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd.