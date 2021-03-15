PGCIL acquires RNTL in Rajasthan

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has acquired Ramgarh New Transmission Ltd (RNTL), which is expanding Rajasthan’s transmission system for discharging power from solar energy zones in the state.

PGCIL was declared as the successful bidder in a tariff-based reverse auction, the company said on Monday.

The Rajasthan project comprises establishment of 400/220 kV new sub-station, 400 kV D/C transmission lines and associated sub-station extension works under a build-own-operate-and-maintain basis for 35 years. The transmission system is an inter-state transmission system project scheduled to be completed in 18 months.

During the ongoing financial year, PGCIL has undertaken bidding for five ISTS projects and successfully won all of them.