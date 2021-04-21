Companies

Phillips Carbon Black net jumps 76% in March quarter

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on April 21, 2021

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group

Revenue from operations up 23%

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group firm Phillips Carbon Black Ltd (PCBL) reported an over 76 per cent jump in standalone net profit to over ₹127 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

Net profit in the corresponding period last year stood at over ₹72 crore.

Revenue from operations

During the period under review, revenue from operations saw an over 23 per cent rise, year-on-year, to ₹867 crore, it said in a notification to the bourses.

For the full fiscal, net profit saw an over 10 per cent jump to about ₹312 crore, year-on-year. Substantial reduction in cost of raw material and finance costs led to improvement in bottomline.

Standalone revenue from operations saw an 18 per cent dip to ₹2,660 crore.

Published on April 21, 2021

