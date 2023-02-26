Malls developer Phoenix Mills Limited on Sunday opened its new mall in Ahmedabad bringing 250 national and international brands under one roof.

Developed in equal partnership with Ahmedabad-based realtor B Safal Group, Palladium Ahmedabad mall is spread across 7,50,000 sq ft and will bring 35 global luxury brands such as Kate Spade, Coach, Hugo Boss among others for the first time in Ahmedabad.

The five-storey mall with a dining area spreading across two floors and a 9-screen PVR multiplex is estimated to have cost around ₹850 crore. To add luxury and a superior experience of shopping and entertainment, the mall is decorated with art pieces by globally renowned Indian artists. This includes, ‘The Apocalyptron’ by Thukral, and Tagra and ‘The Woman’ by Radha Patel among others.

Sharing further details about the infrastructure and facilities at the mall, Rashmi Sen, COO, Phoenix Mills Limited informed that the mall has a total of 228 stores, and about 95 per cent of the mall’s area is leased. It has a parking facility for 750 car parking.

Other expansion plans

With the opening of Ahmedabad mall, Phoenix Mills now has 8.8 million sq ft of operational retail space across eight cities in India. The group further looks to add another 3 million sq ft of retail space by opening new malls in Pune and Bengaluru in the next three-four months.

After successfully opening in Ahmedabad, Phoenix Mills is also looking to open a second mall in Surat.

Sen said, “We have acquired land for the Surat project and are getting other required approvals for it. The project will have retail space of around 1 million sq ft and is expected to come up in the next three years.”