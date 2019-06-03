Piaggio eyes recovery in demand from second half of this year

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Italian auto major Piaggio expects a recovery in demand from the second half of the current year following the formation of a stable government at the Centre.
“Our expectation is that now we have more clarity over all, there will be a recovery of demand in the second half of the year,” said Piaggio Vehicles’ India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Diego Graffi.
The automaker also plans to renew its scooter products with new content in the next 2-3 years, besides launching an India-specific scooter next year,
Piaggio Vehicles India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Italy’s Piaggio Group, sells Vespa and Aprilia brands of scooters, and is a leading player in the diesel three-wheeler segment.
Piaggio is currently present in the 125-150 cc premium scooter segment, in which it commands 9-10 per cent market share.
He said both passenger and commercial vehicles of the company have so far seen a growth, which is either at par or at times better than the industry.
According to him, the growth this year has been better than last year.
He said factors such as new safety norms, which increased the cost, and also hike in duty on completely built units (CBUs) have also contributed to the situation, impacting the growth of the industry.
It has become mandatory to have CBS (combined braking system) or ABS (anti-locking braking system) in all bikes and scooters from April this year. This has resulted an increase of around ₹5,000 in scooter and ₹25,000 in motorcycle prices.
“Our product and network base is very strong and capable to compensate or any other external factor that can negatively affect the demand,” he said.
“We will have a completely new scooter brand coming in 2020. It will be fully customised and designed for Indian customers with lot of contents,” he said.
Graffi, however, ruled out Piaggio’s entry into the mass segment saying, “We are always perceived as the ones, who are into premium play. We don’t intend to get into the commuter segment. We look only at scooter market, about 125 cc, which is one million in size currently.”
”We only focus on network and its expansion and brand reputation. This is our target,” he added.
According to Ashish Yakhmi, head of 2-Wheeler business, Piaggio Vehicles, the company has doubled network in last one-and-a- half year to about 250 that has also helped in growth and it plans to add 100 more in the next 18 months.
“A lot of new customers are coming in from non-metro markets,” Yakhmi added.
Graffi said, “We are also thinking of motorbikes in the mid-range of 150-250 cc in the Indian market. We have product in our portfolio outside India that could be suitable, but again we want to introduce the right product with a right price position, and with the right performances.”
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor