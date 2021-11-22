Piaggio Vehicles ties up with City Link Portal to grow its electric vehicles business

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) has partnered with City Link Portal Pvt. Ltd. (City Link) for expansion of its Electric Vehicles (EV) business.

Saju Nair, EVP-CV Business, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “Piaggio is proud to contribute to City Link’s Think Green Think EV initiative by providing the Ape’ Electrik range of vehicles. Piaggio Ape, with over 30 lakh satisfied customers and growing, is all set to amplify the EV transition in India, with its wide range suitable for the varied needs of customers with different types of charging solutions i.e. swappable as well as fixed battery. We are confident that our technology will enable City Link in providing a sustainable, efficient and lower operating cost goods delivery solution to its customers.”

Puneet Prakash, Cofounder and CEO of City Link said: “Having resolved to grow responsibly and continue to bring value to all our customers, vendor partners and drivers, this association with Piaggio holds immense value for us. Though we had projected a number of 100 EVs at launch, with Piaggio we are confident of increasing our EV range multi-fold in this financial year. City Link is convinced that besides being environment friendly, EVs are expected to drive ROI and bring down delivery costs when compared to existing alternatives”.

Piaggio is expanding its EV business network reach, having added more than 50 dealers across India in the last year.