PickMyWork, a gig platform, announced a 48 per cent y-o-y increase in the overall income of its gig workforce during this year’s festive season.

Additionally, the platform witnessed a 160 per cent surge in the number of partners enjoying higher monthly earnings. In parallel, it is also dedicated to empowering female partners, with a 105 per cent growth in the number of active female partners on the platform in one year.

“We are thrilled to see our gig workers’ earnings grow significantly during this festive season. As we commemorate this feat, we remain committed to creating more opportunities, fostering financial empowerment, and spreading joy to our gig workers and partners,” said Vidyarthi Baddireddy of PickMyWork.

The platform sources, trains, and manages agents who act as intermediaries between the company’s Internet products and potential customers. By listing their products on the PickMyWork mobile app, companies tap into a network of motivated gig workers who actively promote and sell their offerings. Following the successful sale, the agent’s wallet is credited accordingly.