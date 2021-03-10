Pierre Bruno to take over as Europe CEO of Wipro

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Wipro Limited, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has announced the appointment of Pierre Bruno as Chief Executive Officer, Europe.
In this role, Bruno will lead Wipro’s business in six distinct regions across Europe. This appointment, a bold indication of the company’s continued investment and focus on the European market, builds on Wipro’s momentum across the region in recent years.
“Pierre brings 25 years of experience in the IT Infrastructure consulting and services sector. He has managed businesses in both hyper-growth environments and in engineering transformation. With his experience of leading large teams, Pierre is well-positioned to drive Wipro’s growth journey in Europe,” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro Limited.
“I am excited about the opportunity to lead Wipro’s operations in the European market, which offers tremendous potential for growth. I look forward to furthering our commitment to European customers as they navigate their business transformation and continue to evolve and shift in a digital world,” said Pierre Bruno, Chief Executive Officer, Europe. Commitment to Europe
Wipro’s European presence extends to six regions comprising UK and Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Nordics, Benelux and Southern Europe, as well as three near-shore delivery locations, and includes an array of marquee clients across industries, many of whom the company is helping to transform at scale.
Some of the recent deal wins in Europe include:
* A significant strategic digital and IT partnership deal with Metro, a leading global wholesale company.
* An engagement with Finland-based clean energy producer Fortum to help upgrade its application management system, services integration and management.
* A multi-year global agreement for automotive engineering services with Italian automotive giant Marelli.
* In Germany, working with Telefónica Germany / O2 and its wider ecosystem to transform its Business Support Systems and associated Quality Assurance, to enable superior customer experience and growth in the B2B market segment.
* A strategic, multi-year infrastructure modernisation and digital transformation services engagement by Germany-based energy company E.ON.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...