Pierre Bruno to take over as Europe CEO of Wipro

Wipro Limited, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has announced the appointment of Pierre Bruno as Chief Executive Officer, Europe.

In this role, Bruno will lead Wipro’s business in six distinct regions across Europe. This appointment, a bold indication of the company’s continued investment and focus on the European market, builds on Wipro’s momentum across the region in recent years.

“Pierre brings 25 years of experience in the IT Infrastructure consulting and services sector. He has managed businesses in both hyper-growth environments and in engineering transformation. With his experience of leading large teams, Pierre is well-positioned to drive Wipro’s growth journey in Europe,” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro Limited.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead Wipro’s operations in the European market, which offers tremendous potential for growth. I look forward to furthering our commitment to European customers as they navigate their business transformation and continue to evolve and shift in a digital world,” said Pierre Bruno, Chief Executive Officer, Europe. Commitment to Europe

Wipro’s European presence extends to six regions comprising UK and Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Nordics, Benelux and Southern Europe, as well as three near-shore delivery locations, and includes an array of marquee clients across industries, many of whom the company is helping to transform at scale.

Some of the recent deal wins in Europe include:

* A significant strategic digital and IT partnership deal with Metro, a leading global wholesale company.

* An engagement with Finland-based clean energy producer Fortum to help upgrade its application management system, services integration and management.

* A multi-year global agreement for automotive engineering services with Italian automotive giant Marelli.

* In Germany, working with Telefónica Germany / O2 and its wider ecosystem to transform its Business Support Systems and associated Quality Assurance, to enable superior customer experience and growth in the B2B market segment.

* A strategic, multi-year infrastructure modernisation and digital transformation services engagement by Germany-based energy company E.ON.