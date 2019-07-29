Pine Labs gets ₹707-cr funding from parent

Form and function in gadgets: Here are the new trends
Laptops are getting thinner, shorter, smarter and more powerful. Here’s a look at what’s up and coming
Payments solutions company Pine Labs has received a fund infusion of about ₹707 crore from its parent, as per the regulatory filings.
“Approval is hereby given for the issue and allotment of 2,35,78,605 equity shares of face value of ₹1 each issued at a premium of ₹299,” Pine Labs said in a regulatory filing to the Corporate Affairs Ministry.
The resolution to allot the said shares to Pine Labs Pte Ltd and Keith Boodle was passed at board meeting on May 27, it added.
Pine Labs Pte Ltd (Singapore-based parent of Pine Labs in India) was allotted 2.35 crore shares worth ₹707 crore, while Keith Boodle was allotted 5,271 shares worth ₹15.81 lakh, the documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler showed.
A company spokesperson said the funds were used for Qwikcilver acquisition.
In March, Pine Labs had announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire gift card solutions provider, Qwikcilver for $110 million. In April, it completed the said acquisition and said it was funded via internal cash reserves and additional funding from existing investors.
Pine Labs is incorporated in Singapore and has its largest operations in India. It is a merchant platform company that provides financing and last-mile retail transaction technology. Pine Labs’ offerings are used by one lakh merchants in 3,700 cities and towns across India and Malaysia.
Its investors include Sequoia India, PayPal, Temasek, Actis Capital, Altimeter Capital, Madison India Capital and Sofina. In May last year, Temasek and PayPal Holdings Inc had acquired minority stakes in the company for a combined $125 million (about ₹843 crore).
Pine Labs had raised $82 million from private equity fund, Actis and California-based investment company Altimeter Capital previously.
