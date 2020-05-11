Companies

Piramal Enterprises posts net loss of Rs 1,702.6 crore in Q4

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 11, 2020 Published on May 11, 2020

Piramal Enterprises reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,702.6 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 on the back of higher incremental provisions and tax adjustments.

It had a net profit of Rs 454.63 crore in the same period a year ago.

Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Enterprises said, “The last few quarters have been challenging for the Indian economy. The situation has further worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a subsequent economic recovery likely to be long-drawn. To navigate through such an environment, we have significantly strengthened and deleveraged our balance sheet through multiple initiatives to raise capital.

