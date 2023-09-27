Piyush Pandey is stepping down from serving as Ogilvy’s chief creative officer worldwide and the executive chairman of its India office, after a 41-year-long association. This was announced as part of a larger leadership transition which is taking place in Ogilvy India, starting from January 1, 2024. Pandey will be replaced by Hephziba Pathak who will take on the role of Executive Chairperson of Ogilvy India. She will be the first woman in Ogilvy India to be in this role. . VR Rajesh, who currently serves as the Group President for Ogilvy India will transition to be the Chief Executive Officer of the agency.

Pandey is credited to have transformed Indian advertising in many ways, bridging the divide between the English speaking elite and the masses.

Pandey personified creativity, caught eyeballs

He was the creative mind behind the popular famous campaign of Pidilite Industries’ flagship brand, Fevicol. Among various other memorable campaigns spearheaded by Pandey include ‘Chal Meri Luna’ for India’s first moped, Cadbury’s ‘Dancing Girl’; Asian Paints’ ‘Har ghar kuch kehta hai’ and MP Tourism’s ‘Hindustan ka dil dekho.’

Top marketeer and former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo India, Shiv Shivakumar said in his LinkedIn post, “We celebrate Indians in global roles but I think Piyush made the global Advertising and Marketing world take notice of India and its talent with his outstanding work.”

Adman keen on continuing with idea exchange

Regarding his future plans after stepping down, Pandey said, “I’m not moving to Goa, or to the Himalayas, as many in the industry would like to believe.” “I love thinking of ideas: even when no one has asked for them. So, my life, my hobby, my work, my relationships--everything is in there (points to Ogilvy office). There was no burden earlier, and there’s no relief now,” he said.

Other leadership transitions announced by Ogilvy India include — SN Rane, Group Executive Co-Chairman India & COO South Asia, who will work as Business Advisor to Ogilvy Asia Pacific, after January 1.

Pandey will continue to guide the leadership through the transition.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit