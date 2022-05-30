Point One Solutions turns the corner in Q4

Point One Solutions, one of the leaders in Business Process Management services, has reported a net profit of ₹2 crore in the March quarter against loss of ₹65 lakh in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations was up 9 per cent at ₹ 35 crore (₹32 crore) in the March quarter. Ebitda increased to ₹ 28 crore (₹8 crore).

The company said it has been experiencing flow of new clientele from mid-February and has signed three new and other marquee clients in the last three months. It is in the final stage of discussion to add up more clients during the year.

The current capacity utilisation stands at 64 per cent. It has a capacity of 3,500 seats on one shift basis. It plans to increase capacity to 5,500 seats on one shift by end of the current financial year.

Room for expansion

The company has enough room for expansion on a two-shift basis to double the current capacity to 11,000 seats based on the demand scenario, said the company.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, Point One Solutions said the growth was driven by new client additions and expansion in business from existing customers. "We have been able to improve margins by increasing efficiency and improved seat occupancy across locations," he added.

The demand for BPM services is increasing as the economy opened up and every sector is focussing on winning new customers and making their existing customers experience delightful, he said.