PointOne Capital announces first close, plans ₹50-crore corpus for pre-seed start-ups

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
PointOne Capital, a pre-seed focussed VC fund, recently announced the first closing of its maiden fund.
The SEBI registered CAT-1 AIF, which targets early-seed stage start-ups, plans a total corpus of ₹50 crore with a ticket size of up to ₹1 crore per start-up. Although largely sector-agnostic, the fund is primarily targeting large untapped opportunities in fintech, consumer internet, gaming, SMB SaaS, enterprise SaaS, healthcare and edtech. It plans at least one investment per month going forward.
The fund counts successful entrepreneurs, PE and VC firm partners, CXOs and seasoned senior corporate leaders as its LPs. PointOne aims to solve the funding gap for start-ups at the pre-product and revenue or the beta launch phase, with very early traction. The team comes with experience and success in early-stage investing and includes Archana Priyadarshini, Mihir Jha and Ravish Ratnam. All the three have collectively worked with over 1,000 start-ups. Closing over 60 investments in their tenure apart from collaborating with 100-plus VC funds and 1,000-plus angel investors, provides them an edge in identifying success patterns and enabling future rounds of their portfolio companies.
ALSO READ: ‘EdTech start-ups on a roll, raise funding of $2.2 b in 2020’
Mihir Jha, Managing Partner, PointOne Capital said “Raising funding at a beta stage is challenging for founders — it becomes too risky vis-a-vis the traction for larger VCs unless the founders come with a proven entrepreneurial track record. We are willing to take those risks in favour of the opportunity and the new insights the team brings to the table.”
“Another problem is feedback in cases where an investor is not interested in investing. PointOne believes in changing that paradigm. Our conviction is that a pointed feedback at early stages of venture building will contribute manifold to increasing the overall efficiency of the Indian start-up ecosystem. We aim to provide this to every entrepreneur whom we engage with,” he said.
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
₹1441 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1425141014551470 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Make use of ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...