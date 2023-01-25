German luxury carmaker Porsche sold 779 vehicle units in 2022 making it the highest sales for the company since 2014 in India.

The company recorded a 64 per cent growth in sales in 2022 over the previous year with 474 units being sold in 2021.

“It has been a strong year for Porsche India with a 69 per cent growth in the sales of our SUV models, highlighted by our top-selling model, the Porsche Cayenne, ending the year with 399 retail units,” said Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director, Porsche India.

The company also launched a program for pre-approved cars in 2022 and introduced the electric Taycan in December 2021. In the first 12 months, 78 electric Taycan were delivered.

“In 2022, we welcomed the appointment of three new Porsche Centre partners in Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, introduced the Porsche Approved program offer of 12 months cover on pre-approved cars, and hosted an exciting, month-long Porsche Experience track event,” added Manolito Vujicic.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit