Portea Medical appoints Vaibhav Tewari as co-founder and board member

Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: Set the mood
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
Consumer healthcare company Portea Medical has announced the appointment of Vaibhav Tewari as its co-founder and board member.
Since 2013, Tewari has been serving as the COO of the organisation and led various initiatives in this capacity, said a Portea release. He is a key member of the leadership team at Portea along with founders Meena Ganesh and K Ganesh, having been instrumental in conceptualising the organisation even before it was incorporated, it added.
Also read: Don’t confine healthcare to hospitals
Tewari has also been responsible for driving several innovations such as point-of-care and remote monitoring of patients, a customer engagement programme (an industry first in home healthcare) and disease-specific offerings, the statement said.
During the ongoing pandemic, he conceptualised and executed remote monitoring solutions in partnership with State governments, RWAs (resident welfare associations) and corporates. This has not only reduced the burden on hospitals but also ensured that there is timely testing and detection of Covid-19, further enabling in-home isolation and treatment, the statement said.
Also read: Just a fraction of Covid home isolated patients hand-held by us had to move to hospitals later: Portea
“I have seen Portea Medical grow from strength to strength and been associated with the organisation for over seven years now. It is like a plant that I have nurtured and therefore, I am happy to step up into a higher capacity. I hope to contribute further to Portea's growth in the times to come and diversify the range of services going forward with the management team,” said Tewari.
Meena Ganesh, MD and CEO, Portea Medical, said: “We are glad to have Vaibhav as a co-founder and member of the board at Portea. His strategies during Covid-19 have helped us support over 1,70,000 people who tested positive with consultations and monitoring at home. There has been a shift in consumer mindset with people willing to avail complex hospital based procedures such as, chemotherapy and dialysis at home. He has also co-led other initiatives such as the Portea Covid Armour. We look forward to better growth prospects going forward under his leadership.”
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
The art of strategic deception has been perfected by most top management
Is it time to have a national hotline for cyber crimes too?
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
‘Indian investors have started realising that it is important to consider and evaluate non-financial ...
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
The fund was re-classified as a large- and mid-cap scheme following SEBI’s new norms
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...