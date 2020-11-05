Portea Medical appoints Vaibhav Tewari as co-founder and board member

Consumer healthcare company Portea Medical has announced the appointment of Vaibhav Tewari as its co-founder and board member.

Since 2013, Tewari has been serving as the COO of the organisation and led various initiatives in this capacity, said a Portea release. He is a key member of the leadership team at Portea along with founders Meena Ganesh and K Ganesh, having been instrumental in conceptualising the organisation even before it was incorporated, it added.

Tewari has also been responsible for driving several innovations such as point-of-care and remote monitoring of patients, a customer engagement programme (an industry first in home healthcare) and disease-specific offerings, the statement said.

During the ongoing pandemic, he conceptualised and executed remote monitoring solutions in partnership with State governments, RWAs (resident welfare associations) and corporates. This has not only reduced the burden on hospitals but also ensured that there is timely testing and detection of Covid-19, further enabling in-home isolation and treatment, the statement said.

“I have seen Portea Medical grow from strength to strength and been associated with the organisation for over seven years now. It is like a plant that I have nurtured and therefore, I am happy to step up into a higher capacity. I hope to contribute further to Portea's growth in the times to come and diversify the range of services going forward with the management team,” said Tewari.

Meena Ganesh, MD and CEO, Portea Medical, said: “We are glad to have Vaibhav as a co-founder and member of the board at Portea. His strategies during Covid-19 have helped us support over 1,70,000 people who tested positive with consultations and monitoring at home. There has been a shift in consumer mindset with people willing to avail complex hospital based procedures such as, chemotherapy and dialysis at home. He has also co-led other initiatives such as the Portea Covid Armour. We look forward to better growth prospects going forward under his leadership.”