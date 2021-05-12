Pradeep Srinivas to head marketing at Mercedes-Benz India

A three-pronged transformation

In an organisational change, country’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday said Pradeep Srinivas will be taking the responsibility of marketing and customer hourney function from Amit Thete, effective May 17.
After heading the marketing, events and customer journey function, Thete will be moving to head the crucial sales operations function, the company said in a statement.
In his new role, Thete will be responsible for managing Mercedes-Benz India’s Vehicle Preparation Centre (VPC), outbound logistics and dealer stock management. The new role in sales operations will be a significant catalyst for Mercedes-Benz’s future growth and customer centricity.
“Amit has played an important role in showcasing the brand’s transition into modern luxury by executing some of the best campaigns, product launches and also by curating highly successful experiential events like Mercedes Trophy and Luxe Drive. He now moves into another crucial function of sales operations that is integral to the overall sales division,” Santosh Iyer, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India, said.
Prior to his new role, Srinivas was responsible for e-commerce, data management and systems function in the company. He played a key role in setting up the e-commerce business in October 2019 and its subsequent mainstreaming in the company’s sales process, he said.
“Providing new challenges and opportunities has been an enriching experience for our talents leading to their professional progress and higher contribution. Such transitions are also necessary for the organisation to encourage innovation and drive efficiency,” Iyer added.
