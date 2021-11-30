Premagic raises ₹2 cr from 300 Ventures, angels

Premagic, a Kochi-based workflow management platform for photographers, has raised ₹2 crore in a pre-seed funding round from 300 Ventures and a few angel investors.

The three-year-old startup was founded by Anup Mohan, Anenth Vishnu and Mevin Chirayath. Its software-as-a-service (SaaS) product helps photographers streamline their workflow.

“We will use the proceeds in augmenting the engineering team, offering more tools to photographers, and entering addressable markets across key geographies,” a Premagic statement said.

The investors in this round included Sujayath Ali, Co-Founder of ShopUp and Voonik, Sony Joy, Vice-President of Truecaller, Mohammed Hisamuddin, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Entri.app.

“By boosting workflow efficiency and increasing the quality of output, we are able to increase the monthly revenue of photographers significantly,” the statement said.

“While adding curation, convenience and delight to the wedding photography experience are the core offerings, PreMagic is also building tools that will enhance digital engagement between the hosts and their guests before, during and after an event,” Sony Joy, Head of Truecaller Enterprise, said.