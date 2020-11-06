Premium products driving festival season sales: Samsung India

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
Korean consumer durable major Samsung said that premium product sales grew by as much as 50 per cent in October compared to the same period last year, as consumers look to upgrade their home appliances in the festival season. The company said that overall it recorded sales growth of 32 per cent in October compared to the same period last year.
Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India said, “In smaller towns, we witnessed a sales growth in the range of 36-40 per cent in October. But premium product sales growth was even higher at nearly 68 per cent in smaller towns. Retailers in tier-2, tier-3 and tier-4 towns have begun stocking up on premium products, in line with the changing consumer purchase trends.”
The company said a slew of new launches across categories coupled with festival offers with easy EMIs and cashbacks is also driving premium product sales. The company has also taken measures to enable its brand retail partners to engage with customers digitally through emails, WhatsApp messages and texts backed by the launch of an e-catalogue.
“We have been witnessing strong growth trends across segments. While the overall LED TV sales grew by 32 per cent in October, in the 65 inch and above segment, we witnessed a growth of 80 per cent indicating that consumers are keen to upgrade their home entertainment systems. Similarly, consumers are also upgrading to larger capacity refrigerators as they cut down on the frequency of shopping trips during the pandemic and want to stock up on fresh produce. So while the overall refrigerator segment grew by 31 per cent, frost-free refrigerators in sizes of 350 litres and above, witnessed a sales growth of 40 per cent,” he added.
The company said it is also witnessing stronger sales growth trends in fully automatic top loading and front loading washing machines of higher capacities and microwaves as consumers seek convenience for household chores in the pandemic times.
For the consumer durable sector Onam in Kerala and Durga Puja in West Bengal serve as early indicators for demand trends for the festival season. During Durga Puja, in West Bengal, the company recorded a sales growth of 34 per cent, while for premium products it was higher at 68 per cent. “Early trends are positive and we expect to record a growth of 30 per cent in the overall festival season. We believe these demand trends will continue till Diwali and hopefully till the end of the year,” Pullan said.
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...