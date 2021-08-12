Premji Invest picks up significant stake in SB Packagings for $25 million

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Delhi-based SB Packagings (SBP) said Premji Invest has picked up a significant stake in the company. The deal size is estimated to be around $25 million.
The transaction primarily involves partial stake sale held by the existing shareholders in SBP and infusion of primary capital for capacity expansion and for inorganic acquisitions to enable faster scale-up of its product portfolio for both domestic and international markets, a press statement from the company said.
Founded in 1989, SBP is a manufacturer of flexible packaging materials in India, supplying to major players in the hygiene and food industry including P&G, J&J, Unicharm, Kimberly Clark, Nobel Hygiene, Walmart, Future Group, PepsiCo, Dabur, and Tata among other leading brands. Post-transaction, Amit Banga, son of founder OP Banga, will continue to remain a significant shareholder in the company and will continue to drive the business, supported by a professional management team further bolstered by the financial and strategic support from Premji Invest.
“We have grown steadily over the last decade, winning the trust and market share with our marquee global customers who have a very high threshold for quality and consistency. Innovation and Sustainability have been the core pillars of SBP’s business model. With the backing from Premji Invest, one of India’s leading PE investors, we look forward to further expanding our capabilities through organic and inorganic routes thereby strengthening our position in the Indian flexible packaging industry," Banga said.
Premji Invest is the investment arm of Azim Premji's endowment and philanthropic initiatives. It has been active in investing in the Indian markets for over 10 years with large investment corpus. The focus of investments has been to grow medium-sized Indian companies into large companies that can compete globally. Premji Invest’s investments are spread across sectors like consumer, financials, technology, and manufacturing and include, Fab India, Hygienic Research, ID Foods, Lenskart, Policy Bazaar, Flipkart, Gold Plus Glass and Shubham Housing.
EY and Khaitan & Co acted as advisors to SB Packagings on the transaction.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...