Real estate developer Prestige Estates Projects Ltd reported a profit of ₹164.7 crore for the quarter ended December 2023, marking a year-on-year (y-o-y) increase of 1.9 per cent compared with ₹161.7 crore for the same quarter last year. However, net profit declined nearly 81 per cent from ₹910.3 crore in Q2.

Its revenue from operations declined 22.49 per cent to ₹1,795.8 crore (₹2,317 crore). On a sequential basis, revenue from operations decreased 19.7 per cent from ₹2,236.4 crore.

EBITDA margin stood at 30.7 per cent in the reporting quarter (24.8 per cent).

Its expenses declined 18 per cent to ₹1,717 crore (₹2,113 crore).

On a sequential basis, expenses decreased 17 per cent from ₹2081.9 crore.