Pricol back in black; posts ₹15-crore profit in FY21

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Pricol Ltd, a manufacturer of auto parts and precision engineered products, has returned to profit with a standalone net profit of ₹3 crore for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of ₹121 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Profit before tax for the quarter stood at ₹27 crore against ₹122 crore loss in March 2020 quarter when it had an exceptional item of ₹127 crore.
Its operational EBITDA stood at ₹57 crore against ₹38 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations grew significantly to ₹421 crore (₹263 crore).
“Steep increase in commodity prices had an impact on the EBITDA of the company in Q4FY21. As our company is highly dependent on import of electronic child parts; the global shortage of ICs resulted in higher raw material prices and loss of production due to non-availability of select ICs in Q4FY21,” Vikram Mohan, Managing Director, Pricol Ltd, said in a statement.
For the full year ended March 31, 2021, the company’s PAT stood at ₹15 crore against a loss of ₹213 crore in FY20. Profit before tax was ₹47 crore compared to a loss of ₹217 crore (including an exceptional item of ₹191 crore) in the previous fiscal.
Pricol’s operational EBITDA stood at ₹178 crore against ₹98 crore in FY20. Revenue from operations increased to ₹1,336 crore compared to ₹1,139 crore.
“We remain bullish about the long term prospects for the company since we have heavily invested in technology and in capacity building in the prior years compounded by the efforts on increasing efficiency and productivity, as well as thrust on exports has helped the company launch new products and increase its market share and this will have a favourable long term impact once the pandemic is brought under control,” said Mohan.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...