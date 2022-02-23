Pricol inks pact with US-based Sibros Tech for connected vehicle solutions 

Pricol Ltd, a manufacturer of auto parts and precision-engineered products, has announced a strategic technology partnership with California(US)-headquartered Sibros Technologies, Inc, a provider of over-the-air (OTA) connected vehicle software systems, for offering deep connected solutions to the vehicle makers in Indian and ASEAN markets.

Sibros’ connected all-in-one platform will complement Pricol’s suite of products on Driver Information Systems (DIS) and Telematics to offer end-to-end solutions to the OEMs, said a company statement.

Also, the cloud-based platform of Sibros combined with the next generation products of Pricol will enable features such as OTA software and firmware updates, vehicle data insights for analytics, diagnostics and troubleshooting for the manufacturers to make the best use of the connected solutions.

In Sibros, we have found an ideal partner who brings the best of the Connected Vehicle suite of solutions with a global perspective, said Vikram Mohan, Managing Director of Coimbatore-headquartered Pricol.

“Connectivity and innovative mobility services are critical components of our strategy to enable software-powered products and solutions for our customers. We believe that the next generation of connected vehicles will be software and data-intensive, and will require a comprehensive suite of cloud and in-vehicle software to introduce new features and keep them updated to maximise performance, efficiency, safety and security,” he added.

“Pricol is a very strong player in the Indian market, and we intend to bring together complementary products, strong domain expertise, cutting edge technologies and qualified teams to create deep connected vehicle solutions,” said Hemant Sikaria, CEO & Co-Founder, Sibros Technologies, Inc.

Sibros recently raised $70 million through Series B funding led by Energy Impact Partners (EIP) with participation from Google, Qualcomm Ventures, Fontinalis Partners, Iron Pillar and existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Moneta Venture.