Prism Johnson said, based on the recommendation of the audit committee, the board of directors at its meeting held on May 10, 2023, has approved and recommended to the shareholders the appointment of Kolkata-based chartered accountants firm, S R B C & Co. LLP as the statutory auditors.

The building materials maker also said it recommends that the firm holds office for the first term of five consecutive years from the conclusion of the ensuing 31 st Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 36 th Annual General Meeting.

G M Kapadia & Co., Chartered Accountants, the present statutory auditors of Prism Johnson, will complete their second term on the conclusion of the ensuing 31 st Annual General Meeting.

Prism Johnson Limited is an integrated building materials company that offers products from cement and ready-mixed concrete to tiles and bath products.

