Prism Johnson announced that its profit slumped to ₹4.57 crore for the quarter ended March from ₹35.69 crore in the same period a year earlier. The company reported a year-on-year loss of ₹58.86 crore in FY23 compared with a profit of ₹133.25 crore in FY22.

The company’s standalone total income jumped 17.2 per cent to ₹1,957.37 crore in fourth quarter. Total income for FY23 climbed 20.36 per cent to ₹6,744.84 crore from ₹5,603.72.

Prism Johnson is an integrated building materials company that offers products from cement and ready-mixed concrete to tiles and bath products.

