Probus Insurance raises $6.7 million in funding round led by BlueOrchard Investment Managers

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 07, 2021

Insuretech company will deploy the capital in technology and expanding presence

Insurtech Probus Insurance has raised $6.7 million in a funding round led by BlueOrchard Impact Investment Managers.

“The company shall be deploying the capital in technology and expanding its presence across geographies,” Probus Insurance said in a statement on Tuesday.

With this fundraise, Probus will strengthen its technology infrastructure and deep technology capabilities, enhancing the AI and ML experiences on its platform, and further extending support to other languages, it further said.

Probus Insurance also plans to build a scalable business model keeping new geographies, especially Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations, in focus.

