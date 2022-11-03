Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care reported a 29.3 per cent drop in consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter due to the impact of inflation and higher commodity costs.

The company reported ₹154 crore net profit during the quarter against ₹218 crore during the same quarter last year.

During the quarter ended June, the company had reported ₹42 crore net profit.

Revenue from operations dipped by 1.3 per cent to ₹1,044 crore against ₹1,058 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Related Stories Mark Zuckerberg announces new WhatsApp features WhatsApp Communities will be rolled out to all users starting today READ NOW

“In a challenging macro-economic environment, we delivered resilient results in the quarter by focusing on our integrated growth strategies. We believe they remain the right strategies to navigate through the near-term challenges and help us deliver in line with our aim to drive balanced growth,” said LV Vaidyanathan, Managing Director of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care.