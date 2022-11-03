Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care reported a 29.3 per cent drop in consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter due to the impact of inflation and higher commodity costs.
The company reported ₹154 crore net profit during the quarter against ₹218 crore during the same quarter last year.
During the quarter ended June, the company had reported ₹42 crore net profit.
Revenue from operations dipped by 1.3 per cent to ₹1,044 crore against ₹1,058 crore posted in the same quarter last year.
“In a challenging macro-economic environment, we delivered resilient results in the quarter by focusing on our integrated growth strategies. We believe they remain the right strategies to navigate through the near-term challenges and help us deliver in line with our aim to drive balanced growth,” said LV Vaidyanathan, Managing Director of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care.