Prodapt acquires SLR Dynamics

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 09, 2021

This is the firm’s second acquisition for the year following its acquisition of Innovative Logic in August

Prodapt, a consulting, technology & managed services provider to the Connectedness vertical, has acquired SLR Dynamics, a UK-based company focussed on digital engineering and automation services in the TMT industry. SLR Dynamics counts leading European and African telcos as their customers.

This is Prodapt’s second acquisition for the year following its acquisition of Silicon Valley-based Innovative Logic in August, says a company release.

The acquisition of SLR Dynamics will strengthen Prodapt’s leadership position in the connectedness vertical. With the TMT industry accelerating digital transformation journeys using technologies like 5G, cloud, SDN/NFV, Edge Computing, IoT, and AI-ML, Prodapt’s acquisition of SLR Dynamics will help deliver enhanced value to its global customers.

This acquisition will also result in protecting 100+ jobs at SLR Dynamics. Over the next three years, Prodapt plans to grow the UK team by adding 400-500 employees with a plan to invest £50 million, the release said.

Published on December 09, 2021

