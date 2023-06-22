Bengaluru-based prop-tech start-up Crib has raised ₹15 crore in the Seed round, co-led by We Founder Circle and Rebright Partners. The company plans to use the funds to expand its product offerings, and scale distribution across India.

The round also saw participation from more than 50 founders and tech operators, including Vijay Shekhar Sharma (PayTM), Kunal Shah (Cred), Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth), Ankur Aggarwal (Dunzo), along with various angel syndicates and funds like Imperier Holdings, FAAD, Rogue Opportunities, Sigurd Ventures, Beej Network, Dream Green Capital Venture, Supermorpheus Fund, and more.

“We are building the digital infrastructure to support these upcoming property owners by creating the ultimate property solution,” said Sunny Garg, Co-Founder and CEO at Crib.

The company, which was founded in 2022, offers a SaaS-based solution that drives operational excellence, streamlines finances, and boosts sales, making it a go-to platform for rental housing business owners.

“I have known the founders since 2017 when they were building YourShell. Their professional growth over the past six years combined with their persistent passion for the housing industry is a clear sign that they are the best team to crack this market,” said Neeraj Tyagi, Co-founder of WeFounderCircle.

Within 12 months of launch, the company has built a solid foundation across 10 cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi NCR. At present, over 500 landlords managing up to 1,00,000 rental units are collecting an annual rental revenue of ₹900 crore on the company’s SaaS platform, according toShaifali Jain, Co-founder, COO, and CPO at Crib.