Proptech start-up, Blox has raised $12 million in a Series A funding round. The round was backed by earlier Silicon Valley investors and new strategic investors and angels.

The funds will be utilized by Blox for market expansion, boosting the product portfolio, and building data infrastructure across customer, broker, and developer segments.

Blox is a fully integrated online real-estate service that allows customers to make their home-buying experience seamless. Blox provides instantaneous site visits, and complete transparency and convenience through its comprehensive home-buying experience.

Aditya Jhaveri, Founder and CEO, said, “We are stoked to receive this round of funding from our existing Silicon Valley investors, new strategic investors, and angels, along with Kunal Shah. It reaffirms their faith in our vision to lead India’s property technology transformation and disrupt the $100 billion real estate market.”

Blox was conceptualized with the aim to democratize real estate by keeping customers at the center of the equation and making real estate purchases joyful again, by delivering the end-to-end purchase process, he added.

To sustain and further develop the capabilities, this round of funding will enhance the product development frameworks and streamline technologies to build a superior customer experience. It will also be utilized to expand Blox’s presence through market expansion and penetration, allowing Blox to service more developers and create a higher property density for customers to view more projects that are being serviced actively, said the company.