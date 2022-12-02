Godrej Properties, a real estate developer, on Friday, announced the acquisition of an 18.6 acre land parcel in Kandivali, Mumbai.

The project is expected to have a developable potential of approximately 3.72 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of approximately ₹7,000 crore, said the company.

Related Stories Reliance Industries makes rare buy of Russian naphtha, ups fuel oil imports Reliance's fuel oil imports from Russia have surged to a record 3 million tonnes since April READ NOW

The project will comprise premium residential apartments and retail spaces. According to the company, this will be one of GPL’s largest residential developments and significantly strengthens its presence in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

“We are pleased to announce the addition of this large and strategically important project in Mumbai. This project will allow us to significantly increase our market share in Mumbai over the next several years and fits within our strategy of deepening our presence across key real estate micro markets. We will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents,” said Mohit Malhotra, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.

Related Stories Operating profit margin of 625 listed companies hits multi-year low This, even as earnings jumped 27 per cent y-on-y, finds an ICRA study READ NOW

It is the eighth-project addition for GPL in FY23 and brings the expected booking value from projects added in FY23 to around ₹16,500 crore as compared to its full-year guidance of adding projects with a booking value potential of ₹15,000 crore.

The site is located with access to the Western Express Highway, the Metro, and Suburban Railway Stations.

Related Stories Tata Power announces ₹6,000 crore investment in Odisha Tata power also set up EV charging points, solar pumps, microgrids, and rooftop and floating solar plants in the next five years READ NOW