PTC India Financial Services on Friday reported a nearly 46 per cent rise in net profit at ₹36.41 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.

The company posted a profit after tax of ₹24.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2021-22.

The company said its net interest margin (NIM) increased to 4.35 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY23 against 4.30 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Its total income for the January-March quarter of 2022-23 fell to ₹199.70 crore, from ₹231.35 crore a year ago.

For the financial year 2022-23, PFS' profit after tax (PAT) increased to ₹175.81 crore compared to ₹129.98 crore in 2021-22.

The total income for the fiscal ending March 2023 declined to ₹797.08 crore over ₹968.75 crore in FY 2021-22.

Shares of the company settled at ₹16.28, up 0.93 per cent, on the BSE.

PTC India Financial Services (PFS) is a non-banking finance company promoted by PTC India Ltd. PFS has been granted the status of an infrastructure finance company by the Reserve Bank of India.